Raymond Lifestyle MD Sunil Kataria steps down

Raymond Lifestyle announced that Sunil Kataria will be stepping down as managing director (MD) and Board member in pursuit of his personal aspiration outside of the company, the company informed in a BSE filing. The Board has accepted his resignation and will initiate the process of identifying and onboarding a new CEO. In the interim, to ensure continuity and transition, the existing senior management team led by executive chairman Gautam Hari Singhania will oversee the business operations.

Gautam Hari Singhania, executive chairman, Raymond Lifestyle, acknowledged Kataria’s contributions, stating: “Sunil Kataria has been instrumental in strengthening Raymond Lifestyle’s market presence and leading the company through phase one of our transformation. We appreciate his leadership and contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors.”

Reaffirming confidence in the company’s future, Singhania added: “Raymond Lifestyle stands on a strong foundation with an experienced leadership team in place. As we navigate evolving market opportunities, we are confident of attracting top talent to accelerate our growth trajectory.”

Sunil Kataria expressed gratitude for the opportunity, stating: “I am thankful to Gautam Hari Singhania and the entire Raymond Lifestyle team for this unique opportunity to lead a brand with such a rich legacy. It has been an enriching journey, and I am proud of the progress we have made together. I leave with great confidence in the company’s future and its ability to achieve new milestones.”