Raymond Lifestyle onboards Altamash Khan as head of digital marketing

Khan was previously working with Kellogg as digital and content marketing lead.
Raymond Lifestyle has appointed Altamash Khan as its head of digital marketing. The company shared a post on LinkedIn for announcing the development.
"He a sports fanatic who enjoys playing cricket and for him, his happy place revolves around this trio- Cricket, Bikes and Shoes," the post read.
Khan has 13 years of experience in digital marketing with core expertise in digital strategy, consumer journey mapping, digital media planning and buying, social media marketing, paid and organic search marketing.
He has been associated with Godrej Consumer Products, Group M, Maxus and Media2win in the past. He also worked across brands in auto, entertainment, retail and real estate category.