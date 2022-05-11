Raymond ropes in Gigesh Gangadharan as Head Of Digital Marketing

Previously, he was with Sanofi as Digital Marketing & Media Head.
Raymond has recently appointed Gigesh Gangadharan as head of digital marketing - ecommerce & transformation for it's consumer care division. He joins from Sanofi, where he worked as digital marketing & media head - consumer healthcare for more than 3 years.
A digital marketing professional with more than 14 years of experience, in the past Gigesh has also worked with Star India as group head digital media for 3 years. He had prior stints with L'Oréal India, Colgate Palmolive, MEC, GETIT Infoservices and Indiamart.