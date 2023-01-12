Raymond's Shawn Chandy joins Paragon Footwear as CMO

Previously, at Raymond he was working as Brand Marketing Lead.
Paragon Footwear has appointed Shawn Chandy from Raymond as chief marketing officer. He joins the footwear company after working for more than 10 years with Raymond Apparel. Chandy posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile.
A professional with over 20 years of experience in all phases of marketing, brand management, promotions, and advertising in the industry, Shawn has also worked across brand building, utilizing advertising, events, and activities.
In the past, Chandy has also worked with Samsonite, Aditya Birla, GroupM and Rediffusion Y&R.