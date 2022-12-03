By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Rayomand Patell joins Schbang as CCO

Patell will be helming the creative as well as integrations for Schbang

Creative head Rayomand Patell has joined creative agency Schbang. He has been appointed as the Chief Creative as well as the Chief Integration Officer of the seven year old agency.

He has over 27 years of experience in the creative industry under his belt. Prior to his role at Schbang, Patell helmed the creative for IT company Idealake Information Technology for three years.

Before working for the IT company, Patell served as the executive creative director for Havas Worldwide for a similar time period. He worked with advertising agency Contract India for about 10 years, between 2004 and 2015.

SchbangRayomand Patell