Rayomand Patell steps down as CCO at Schbang; Umma Saini takes charge

Patell's next move is not known yet.
Rayomand Patell has moved on from Schbang as chief creative officer after working for around a year. As per his LinkedIn profile, his next move is not known.
Patell's exit is followed by Umma Saini, assuming the position of chief creative officer at Schbang. Saini, a creative and brand consultant with more than 15 years of experience, having held positions at Ogilvy, BBDO India, BBDO Singapore, and Google. She has also played a key role in the #ShareTheLoad campaign for Ariel.