Razorpay appoints Gaurav as Head Of Marketing

Razorpay has recently roped in Gaurav from The Coca-Cola Company as head of marketing for RazorpayX. At Razorpay, he will lead the marketing team, brand strategy & management, Occasions Building, Consumer Research, Communication, Multimodal Campaigns, and Innovation. At The Coca-Cola Company, he was the brand marketing lead for Fanta and worked with the beverages company for more than 6 years.Prior to this, he worked with Britannia Industries, as senior brand manager of Premium Cream Brands (Treat, Jim Jam, Pure Magic) where he transformed the brands which led to regaining the leadership position in cream biscuit segment.