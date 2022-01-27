Razorpay appoints Gaurav as Head Of Marketing

Prior to this, Gaurav worked with The Coca-Cola Company as Brand Marketing Lead.
Razorpay has recently roped in Gaurav from The Coca-Cola Company as head of marketing for RazorpayX. At Razorpay, he will lead the marketing team, brand strategy & management, Occasions Building, Consumer Research, Communication, Multimodal Campaigns, and Innovation. At The Coca-Cola Company, he was the brand marketing lead for Fanta and worked with the beverages company for more than 6 years.Prior to this, he worked with Britannia Industries, as senior brand manager of Premium Cream Brands (Treat, Jim Jam, Pure Magic) where he transformed the brands which led to regaining the leadership position in cream biscuit segment.
Gaurav completed his masters in marketing from SIBM, Pune. In the past, he has also worked with MTR Foods (Orkla Brands India), as a category manager of Ready to Eat & Ready to Cook and accelerated the adoption of Packaged Indian Breakfast.He started his career as a Management Trainee at ITC where his stint included the experience of Sales, International Sales & Innovation through a global supply chain.