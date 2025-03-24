Razorpay appoints Neha Mishra as Head of Brand Experiences & Events Marketing

Razorpay has appointed Neha Mishra as head of events marketing. With over 18 years of expertise in luxury, lifestyle, entertainment, and sports, Neha has experience across brand storytelling, consumer engagement, and omnichannel marketing.

Advertisment

Before joining Razorpay, Neha held key roles at Condé Nast India (Vogue, GQ, AD, CNT), BookMyShow, Extramarks Education, and Seventy EMG, where she shaped high-impact brand strategies, led experiential marketing, and executed award-winning brand experiences. She has collaborated with brands like Louis Vuitton, Mercedes-Benz, Diageo, Harley-Davidson, Arsenal FC, and the Condé Nast India portfolio, driving their brand presence in the Indian market.

Neha has also spearheaded experiential IPs, large-scale consumer activations, luxury partnerships, and brand transformation initiatives. At Razorpay, Neha will work for the brand's experiential and brand marketing strategy.

Speaking about her new role, Neha Mishra said: "Marketing today is about crafting immersive brand stories that create lasting impact. Razorpay is at the forefront of fintech innovation, and I am excited to bring my experience in experiential marketing to build a powerful brand narrative that resonates across industries."