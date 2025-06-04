Razorpay names Dushyant Panda as VP-Marketing

Dushyant Panda has joined Razorpay as VP-Marketing. Prior to this elevation, Panda held the role of senior director, head of central and payments marketing & SME business.

He took to Linkedin to announce the same.

Panda has over a decade of experience in marketing. Over the past four years at Razorpay, he held multiple leadership roles, including driving central marketing, managing the Razorpay master brand across all products and business units, and leading growth for Payments, POS, Engage, and Cross Border. He also scaled the SME business while owning its P&L.

Throughout his career, he has also worked with organisations such as NestAway Technologies and Kadence International.