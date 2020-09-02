RBML appoints Kedar Apte as CMO

He was VP marketing at Castrol India before this appointment.
RBML, a 2019 joint venture between Reliance and BP for fuels and mobility in India has appointed Kedar Apte as CMO. His key roles will include fuel, convenience retail, electric vehicles charging, etc a source confirms and will be under the brand Jio-bp.
Before this appointment, Apte was Castrol India's (a brand under BP) VP marketing. He joined the firm in 2011 and spent a total of nine years at the lubricants giant.
In a career than nearly spans two decades, Apte has also worked at HUL for nearly nine years from January 2003 to September 2011.