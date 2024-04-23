Realatte appoints Sumit Mudiraj as the senior VP overseeing digital transformation and growth

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He has worked with organisations such as Mahindra Lifespaces, L&T, Richfeel, Convonix, Capital Foods, and Discover Pilgrim.
Realatte appoints Sumit Mudiraj as the senior vice president overseeing digital transformation and growth. Sumit Mudiraj, brings a diverse wealth of experience in digital marketing and technology across various industries such as FMCG, real estate, BFSI, and D2C to his new role as SVP of digital transformation and growth at Realatte.
He has served as a visiting faculty at institutions like KJ Somaiya and upGrad, demonstrating his commitment to sharing his expertise and contributing to the next generation of marketing professionals.
Sumit is currently pursuing a PhD in marketing from DY Patil University, alongside his extensive professional endeavours. With over a decade of experience in the digital marketing domain, Sumit's expertise spans various critical areas like automation- retention- customer satisfaction- customer relationship.
On the flip side, Sumit holds a Salesforce certification, providing him with a competitive advantage. His experience includes working with organisations such as Mahindra Lifespaces, L&T, Richfeel, Convonix, Capital Foods, and Discover Pilgrim.
Sumit's appointment at Realatte underscores the agency's commitment to driving digital transformation and achieving sustained growth. With his academic pursuits and extensive industry experience, Sumit is well-positioned to lead Realatte's digital initiatives and deliver value to clients in today's dynamic digital marketing landscape.