realme elevates Madhav Sheth as President of International Business Group

realme was co-founded in 2018 by Madhav Sheth and Sky Li. A brand born in India, realme scaled massive growth, in just three years, as it spread to 61 markets worldwide. During his tenure as CEO of realme India and Europe, Madhav has led the team to continually increase realme's presence in the Indian and European markets. Madhav’s leadership has led realme to become one of the most popular technology brands among the youth as well as the fastest-growing smartphone brand in these regions. The elevation marks a significant milestone with Madhav Sheth emerging as the first Indian Global CEO in the smartphone industry, hailing from India to the world.