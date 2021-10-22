realme elevates Madhav Sheth as President of International Business Group

He will be fully responsible for realme’s overseas business operation, reporting directly to the founder and CEO of realme, Sky Li.
realme, the world’s fastest-growing technology brand, announced the appointment of Madhav Sheth, vice president, realme and CEO, realme India, Europe and Latin America as President of the International Business Unit. Madhav’s new designation would now be CEO, realme India, VP, realme and president, realme International Business Group.
Madhav will be fully responsible for realme’s overseas business operation, reporting directly to the founder and CEO of realme, Sky Li. Helmed by Madhav’s strategic vision and keen market acumen, realme will bring leap-forward technology and trendsetting design to the consumers in global regions. Madhav will be fully responsible for realme’s business operations in Africa, Asia Pacific (excluding mainland China), Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Western Europe.
realme was co-founded in 2018 by Madhav Sheth and Sky Li. A brand born in India, realme scaled massive growth, in just three years, as it spread to 61 markets worldwide. During his tenure as CEO of realme India and Europe, Madhav has led the team to continually increase realme's presence in the Indian and European markets. Madhav’s leadership has led realme to become one of the most popular technology brands among the youth as well as the fastest-growing smartphone brand in these regions. The elevation marks a significant milestone with Madhav Sheth emerging as the first Indian Global CEO in the smartphone industry, hailing from India to the world.
Commenting on the development, realme CEO, Sky Li said, “Madhav has made tremendous contributions to the development of realme’s overseas business in the past, and we fully believe that in the future, Madhav will lead realme to make new breakthroughs and bring realme’s products with leap-forward technologies and trend-setting designs to more young people around the world".
realme recently became the Top 6 smartphone vendor in the global rankings, with 15 million shipments and 134 percent YoY growth in Q2 2021 (Counterpoint Research Global Smartphone Shipment Tracker). realme's next goal is to achieve a dual-100 million target, by shipping another 100 million handsets by the end of 2022 and completing the same milestone within the 2023 calendar year.
At the same time, realme will continue to introduce and bolster the realme Techlife Ecosystem in emerging and developed markets with the mission to create a smart, connected, and trendy lifestyle for the youth.