realme India and Europe CEO, Madhav Sheth to lead brand expansion in Latin America region

In Mexico and Brazil, realme will prioritize product development, which is always a top priority for the company and will aim towards building a strong local workforce in the Latin American region. Latin America is a promising market for feature-rich, performance-savvy smartphones and realme aims to fill in the gap in the needs of young audiences and continue to launch products with cutting-edge performance and trendsetting design at democratized pricing, which have played as a key growth driver. In addition, realme will optimize its market and channel strategies in Mexico and Brazil. Under Madhav’s stewardship, realme has ascended to the top five vendors in Europe in Q2 2021 as per Strategy Analytics, and the company plans to do the same in Mexico and Brazil next year.