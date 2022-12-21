Rebel Foods backed Zomoz elevates Akash Singh and Shreyas Darne to Co-founders

Hyderabad-based momo brand, Zomoz, which recently raised additional funds from their existing investor and Food Tech unicorn Rebel Foods has made organisational changes with the funding coming in. Akash Singh, former business head at the brand, has been elevated to the position of co-founder and chief strategy officer. In his new position, he will be responsible for overseeing the brand’s strategic planning and capital allocation and working towards creating the corporate vision. He will also serve as the presiding chief financial officer of the brand.