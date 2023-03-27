Reckitt appoints Geetika Chadha as Contest Strategist

Prior to this, she was working with Mindshare.
Geetika Chadha has joined Reckitt as a contest strategist (health). Prior to this role, she was working with Mindshare as a partner.
In her 9 years stint in Mindshare, she has been telling stories through a medium agnostic approach and generating revenue streams through various forms and formats of storytelling/content to accomplish brand objectives.
In her career, she has worked with Group M, MindShare Worldwide, Havas Worldwide, iris worldwide, Webchutney, and Bates Enterprise.