Reckitt appoints Nestle's Tejash Chheda as Lead - Media Planning and Content

Reckitt, the consumer goods company has recently appointed Tejash Chheda as lead - media planning and content. . He joins from Nestle, where he worked for more tha 3 years as senior media manager . At Nestlé, he worked with some of the brands like #Maggi #kitkat #nescafe #munch #polo #Nesplus. Prior to this, he worked with Star TV Network as senior manager for 5 years.