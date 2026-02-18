Reckitt India elevates Shankar Gaur to quick commerce lead

Shankar Gaur has taken on the role of Quick Commerce lead at Reckitt India.

Gaur has been with Reckitt for nearly eight years, holding roles across brand and sales functions. Most recently, he served as brand manager for Lizol. Prior to that, he was brand manager for Mortein, where he worked on product launches and integrated campaigns.

Earlier in his tenure at Reckitt, Gaur held positions including Corporate Key Account manager, Regional Key account manager and area sales manager, handling national retail accounts and modern trade operations.

Before joining Reckitt, he worked at Vodafone in sales and account management roles. His early career includes stints at Nestlé and Indian Oil Corporation.

Announcing his new role on LinkedIn, Gaur wrote: “Delighted to take on the role of Quick Commerce Lead at Reckitt India.

Excited to build brands in a world where availability, visibility, and conversion happen in minutes.

Looking forward to what’s next!”