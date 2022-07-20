Reckitt's Ashish Parikh joins Diageo India as COO and EVP

At Reckitt, he was Global Omnichannel and Category Director.
Diageo India has recently roped in Ashish Parikh from Reckitt as chief operating officer and executive vice president (North and West). He joins the alcoholic beverage company after working for more than 10 years with Reckitt. He most recently held the position of global omnichannel and category director at Reckitt and was based out of London. He posted about this move on his LinkedIn profile.
A marketing and sales professional with around 22 years of experience in the industry, Parikh has also worked with Marico for around 6 years in the past. He also had prior stints with PepsiCo and Agro Tech Foods