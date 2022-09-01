Reckitt's CEO Laxman Narasimhan steps down

Laxman will be replaced by Nicandro Durante, current Senior Independent Director.
Reckitt Benckiser Group (“Reckitt”) today announced that its CEO, Laxman Narasimhan will step down as Chief Executive Officer on September 30, 2022. Laxman has decided for personal and family reasons to relocate back to the United States and has been approached for an opportunity that enables him to live there.
Laxman will be replaced by Nicandro Durante, current senior independent director, who will step into the role of CEO, as the Board evaluates and selects the future leadership. The Chairman and the Nomination Committee have begun the process to identify the best long-term candidate to take Reckitt on the next phase of its growth and transformation journey.
Since his appointment in September 2019, Laxman has led a successful rejuvenation of the company’s strategy, execution and foundational capabilities. The company’s purpose - to protect heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world - is, and remains, foundational to the future direction of the company; as do its environmental, societal and governance commitments.
Reckitt is a well-invested resilient business with a clear strategy and purpose, a strong and evolving culture, an excellent portfolio of leading brands and a dynamic and engaged leadership team. There is great momentum across the business and we are seeing the benefits come through in its performance.
Nicandro is a highly experienced CEO who led the transformation of BAT over a nine-year period. He is deeply familiar with the strategy and direction of Reckitt, having been on the board for a number of years, including several years as the Senior Independent Director. Under his leadership, Reckitt will continue to implement its current successful strategy.