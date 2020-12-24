Red 93.5 FM’s Rajat Uppal joins India Today Group’s Ishq FM

Uppal joins Ishq FM as national head, Marketing and Alliances & will be reporting to Rahul Kumar Shaw, chief executive officer (Television and Radio).
Red 93.5 FM’s national marketing head Rajat Uppal has moved on. He has joined India Today Group’s Ishq FM as national head - Marketing and Alliances.
Uppal will be reporting to Rahul Kumar Shaw, chief executive officer (Television and Radio).
In the past Uppal has worked with Fever 104 FM (HT Media), BIG 92.7 FM (Reliance Media World), Radico Khaitan and Shaw Wallace Distilleries.