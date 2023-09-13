Red Bangle appoints Ankur Bora as Senior Vice President – Business Development and Client Servicing

Ankur will be responsible for accelerating Red Bangle’s new growth opportunities and bolstering the business with his know-how.
Red Bangle, a global brand film and video agency, announced the appointment of Ankur Bora as senior vice president of business development & client servicing. With nearly two decades of experience, Ankur brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success to the Red Bangle team.
In his current role, Ankur will be responsible for accelerating Red Bangle’s new growth opportunities and bolstering the business with his know-how. He will further play a critical role in strengthening relationships with Red Bangle’s clients.
Ankur has a lot of experience in marketing communication and content creation, and has worked with some big names such as Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Maaza, Minute Maid, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Yamaha 2-wheelers, Maruti Suzuki, Uber, Airtel, and many others. He's worked in a lot of different industries, and enjoys the challenge that comes with constantly changing consumer and tech trends.
Lakshmi Rebecca, co-founder, Red Bangle, expressed her enthusiasm for Ankur joining the team, saying, "We are delighted to welcome Ankur Bora to Red Bangle. His extensive experience and proven expertise in marketing communication and content will undoubtedly strengthen our capabilities and enhance our commitment to delivering high-quality services to our clients.”
Ankur Bora, senior vice president of business development & client servicing, Red Bangle, talking about his new role, stated, “I am thrilled to join Red Bangle, a company known for its commitment to creativity and innovation. The opportunity to work with this talented team and contribute to the company's growth in the dynamic world of marketing communication is truly exciting. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help Red Bangle continue its impressive journey."