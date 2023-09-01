Red Bangle appoints Vivek Chandra Shenoy as VP of Marketing and Strategy

Previously, he was with R K Swamy BBDO.
Red Bangle, a global brand film and video agency announced the appointment of Vivek Chandra Shenoy as vice president of marketing and strategy. A seasoned professional with a track record of accomplishments, Vivek brings over a decade of diverse marketing and strategic expertise to the company.
Vivek’s responsibilities at Red Bangle include managing two crucial aspects of the business. Firstly, as the head of strategy & planning, he will oversee the development of innovative communication & content strategies for the agency's key clients and brands, and use his expertise to address brand challenges as well as elevate the effectiveness of content. And secondly, as the head of marketing he will spearhead transformative marketing initiatives to drive significant growth for the company.
With a career journey that spans renowned agencies like JWT, Ogilvy, and McCann in Bangalore, Vivek’s recent tenure at R K Swamy BBDO showcased his leadership as he revived the local office of the organization. In his new capacity as vice president of marketing and strategy, Vivek's leadership is set to shape the strategic vision and long-term strategy for Red Bangle and enhance the company’s position as a leading force in the film and video content production industry.
Welcoming Vivek to the team, Lakshmi Rebecca, co-founder, Red Bangle, said, "I am thrilled to welcome Vivek to the Red Bangle family! His impressive track record speaks volumes of his knowledge and leadership skills. As our new VP Marketing and Strategy, Vivek will play a critical role in shaping our strategy and driving growth for Red Bangle. I am confident that his skills and passion will inspire our team to reach new heights and achieve our ambitious goals."
Talking about his new role and responsibilities, Vivek Chandra Shenoy, VP, Marketing and Strategy, Red Bangle said, "We are at a juncture where content for brands is taking center stage with the explosion of the digital medium. Red Bangle with a strong background in video content is well placed to leverage this change. I wanted to craft communication strategies beyond TV and cater to new-age audiences across mediums."
Additionally, he shared, "When I discovered Lakshmi's vision for the company, I knew that Red Bangle was the ideal place I had been searching for. I am genuinely thrilled to become a part of the Red Bangle Family