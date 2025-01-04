Red Bull elevates Pourushasp Mehta as head of communications

Pourushasp Mehta has been elevated as the head of communications at Red Bull. He will be driving communication campaigns and fostering media relationships. He will also drive marketing & PR innovation across various initiatives, including sports and cultural events, athlete projects, media collaborations, brand campaigns and field marketing activations.

Advertisment

Mehta joined Red Bull in 2017 as a communication specialist. In the last eight years, he grew to become a communications manager and now head of communications.

Prior to joining Red Bull, he was with Perfect Relations, Concept PR and TRAC Representations India.