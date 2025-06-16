redBus appoints Saurabh Agarwal as Chief Financial Officer

redBus, an online bus ticketing platform, has appointed Saurabh Agarwal as its new chief financial officer. In this leadership role, Agarwal will be responsible for the overall finance functions including Finance Ops, FPnA, Risk and Compliance, Legal and Taxation.

Agarwal brings over two decades of experience in financial leadership, corporate strategy, and distribution planning across sectors such as healthtech, life insurance, and home interiors. He began his career with Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, where he spent over 11 years in senior roles spanning corporate planning, finance operations, and distribution strategy. In 2014, he joined the founding team at Medlife.com. Most recently, he served as Group CFO at Livspace, where he led the finance function through a phase of rapid growth and international expansion.

Welcoming him to the leadership team, Prakash Sangam, CEO of redBus, said, “We are delighted to welcome Saurabh to redBus. His track record in enabling high-growth businesses through strong financial acumen and building high-performing teams aligns well with our growth ambitions. As we scale across markets and product lines, his leadership will be key to shaping sound, future-focused financial strategies that power our next phase of growth.”

Saurabh Agarwal, CFO at redBus, on taking charge of his new role said “I am thrilled to be part of redBus, which is playing a critical role in transforming a complex and fragmented sector. With its scale, category leadership, and focus on tech-led innovation, there is a strong foundation to continue building on. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to strengthen financial resilience and support the company’s global growth ambitions.”

Agarwal is a Chartered Accountant (ICAI) and holds a CIMA qualification in Strategic Management from London. He is also an alumnus of INSEAD and earned his Bachelor of Commerce degree from Sydenham College, Mumbai.