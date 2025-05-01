Redcliffe Labs appoints Prashant Nag as Chief Operating & Medical Officer

Redcliffe Labs, an omnichannel diagnostics service provider, has announced the appointment of Dr. Prashant Nag as its chief operating and medical officer (COMO). At Redcliffe Labs, he will spearhead clinical operations, supply chain, quality governance, regulatory compliance, and medical innovation, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality diagnostic services.

Dr. Nag, an esteemed alumnus of AIIMS Delhi, where he completed his senior residency in Laboratory Medicine, holds an MD in Pathology from the Government Medical College, Surat. His career includes pivotal roles in India’s top diagnostic networks across the country, leading nationwide operations, ensuring quality standards across NABL and CAP-accredited labs, optimising the supply chain, and managing a workforce of phlebotomists. Dr. Nag also championed the training and management of technical staff, including pathologists, microbiologists, biochemists, and phlebotomists, building a culture of excellence and precision.

Aditya Kandoi, founder and CEO of Redcliffe Labs, commented on the appointment, “We are excited to welcome Dr. Prashant Nag to Redcliffe Labs. His extensive experience in managing complex diagnostic operations and unwavering commitment to clinical excellence align perfectly with our purpose. As we continue to scale our infrastructure and enhance our offerings, Dr. Nag's leadership will be instrumental in reinforcing clinical trust and delivering exceptional diagnostic care.

Dr. Prashant Nag, chief operating and medical officer (COMO), Redcliffe Labs, said, “Over the years, Redcliffe Labs has emerged as a preferred diagnostics partner for millions across India. The company’s approach to expanding diagnostic services while maintaining clinical excellence resonates strongly with my professional values as well. I'm excited to join the Redcliffe team and contribute to strengthening the clinical operations and quality standards. I look forward to working together to enhance the diagnostic capabilities and help deliver reliable healthcare solutions to more communities nationwide."