Rediffusion appoints Nilesh Naik as Executive Creative Director

Nilesh Naik was ranked in the Top 10 Creative Directors in the MENA region in 2019. Amongst many others, Naik has worked on several famous brands like Toyota, Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever, AIG, TATA, HDFC Bank and P&G.

Naik is the recipient of several awards that include the Cannes Lions, Adfest, OneShow and Dubai Lynx and his work has been featured in Lurzer’s International Archive.