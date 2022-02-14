Rediffusion appoints P. Ramchandran as Chennai branch head

P. Ramchandran is a veteran of the advertising business. He has, as he puts it, “seen the world of advertising transform from the Calligraphy era to Digital”. During his 30+ years advertising career, he has worked and developed brands for more than 35+ national and multinational clients such as Honda Motors, Panasonic, Delhi Duty Free Services, CHI Limited - Caprisonne Juices of Nigeria, Virgin Atlantic airlines, D S Group: Catch Masala & Tur Milk, TV18 Network, Vink & Beri LLC of USA, Escorts, Dabur India, J K Tyres, Apollo Tyres, Burlington Home Shopping, Ansal Group, Delhi International Airports Limited (DIAL), Cottage Industries Ltd. and many Government clients including Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Finance (the Mudra scheme launch), Ministry of Home Affairs (Campaigns on Cyber crime), Ministry of Railways, UIDAI (Aadhar), and PSUs like Air India Limited, Pawan Hans Helicopters, Engineers India Limited, Airport Authority of India Limited , State Bank of India amongst many others.