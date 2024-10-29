Rediffusion appoints Rishu Verma as Head of Konjo

Rediffusion announced the appointment of Rishu Verma as the Agency’s senior vice president and the CEO of its new vertical Konjo– a specialist agency for startups. Rishu will be based in Mumbai looking after some of the Agency’s existing set of businesses along with spearheading Konjo by offering strategic insights and brand assistance to Indian startups and businesses aiming to advance to the next level. He will be responsible for overseeing operations on his set of businesses, driving business growth and nurturing client relationships.

With almost two decades of experience in advertising and marketing, Rishu’s last assignment was in dentsu Malaysia where he was working as an integrated client partner for two of their top 5 businesses namely, Toyota and Telekom Malaysia.

In the last two decades, Rishu has not only worked with agencies such as Ogilvy, JWT, Leo Burnett, BBDO and Rediffusion but also worked with TATA Motors looking after the marketing of all its commercial vehicles across India. Some of the Indian brands that he has worked on are Cadbury’s (Perk, 5 Star, Gems), Vodafone, TATA Motors, ITC Tobacco brands and TATA Tiscon Rebars.

Carol Goyal, executive director of Rediffusion who also overseas Konjo welcomed Rishu to the agency said, “Rishu comes back to Rediffusion enriched with global experience. We hope he will provide the leadership to clients at both Konjo and Rediff using his cross category experience of many years.”



Rishu shared “The agency under its earlier leadership of Diwan Arun Nanda and Ajit Balakrishnan and its current leadership of Dr. Sandeep Goyal has always given me the opportunities to enhance my learning curve as a marketeer be it moving to the Client’s side or going international. Hence, coming back to Rediffusion is like coming back home. Rediffusion is an iconic creative company known for building some of the most iconic brands in the country and I hope to be able to continue the same legacy forward.”