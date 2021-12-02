Rediffusion appoints Swapan Seth as Executive Director

On his part, Swapan Seth said “Rediffusion is an agency with a great legacy and a rich reputation. It has been fiercely independent and impactful. The resurgence of Rediffusion is a meaningful moment in Indian advertising. Besides, Rediffusion has embraced cutting edge technologies and created business verticals hitherto unheard of in the business. To be a foot-soldier in this amazing army is utterly seductive. Besides, Rediffusion has some formidable people and brands all of which will make the journey extremely enjoyable and educative”.