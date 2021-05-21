Rediffusion welcomes back Kamlesh Pandey as ‘Legend In Residence’

Commenting on his return to Rediffusion as ‘Legend in Residence’, Kamlesh Pandey said, “One way, it feels like ‘Back to the Future’. A lot has happened in Rediff since I left Rediff - Rediff managed to shake off the appendages of ‘Y&R’ and ‘Dentsu’ and returned to its original heart, mind and soul, the fearless spirit and the creative precipice that drove it in late 70’s through 90’s, the values that never left me long after I left Rediff and romanced Bollywood with some success. And now it’s great to be back. Great to be with Arun, Ajit and Sandeep. Great to be home among those who managed to get the best out of me, and those who are currently giving their best to take Rediff to a future that could be the pride of the past”.