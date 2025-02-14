Redmatter names Vaasu Gavarasana as CEO

Redmatter, a full-funnel marketing agency, has appointed Vaasu S. Gavarasana as its new chief executive officer (CEO). A marketing professional with over 30 years of experience in India and Asia-Pacific, Gavarasana will lead Redmatter’s next phase, focusing on agency models and marketing effectiveness.

Gavarasana is among the last generations of agency professionals in Asia with experience in both traditional and digital marketing. He combines brand-building principles with digital strategies. He studied at Yale University, USA, where he developed an interest in digital marketing, he later co-founded Udrool in Singapore. He led Bates New Delhi to six consecutive pitch wins, including securing the Monte Carlo account, which had been with JWT for 50 years.

He worked with brands like Unilever, P&G, Nestlé, J&J Consumer, Britannia, Parle, Dabur, Boots Retail (UK), and Intel. He gained experience in integrated marketing during 12 years at IPG agencies Lintas India and McCann Erickson APAC. At Yahoo APAC, he helped maintain the platform’s regional presence.