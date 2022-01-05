Reenav Modi appointed as Head Of Media at The Coca-Cola Company South Africa

Prior to this, he has worked with Mediacom South Africa.
The Coca-Cola Company has appointed Reenav Modi as head of media for South Africa. Reenav joins the company from Mediacom South Africa. At Coca-Cola, he will be part of the IMX team and will be responsible for managing relationship with the media agency and ensuring media is one of the key levers to drive business growth. He worked with Mediacom for more than 3 years and was part of planning & optimization team.
Neerav is a media planning professional who secured his Masters Degree from Mumbai University with specialization in Marketing and a passion for portfolio management.In the past he has worked with Mindshare for moret han 6 years and Omnicom Media Group for 2 years.