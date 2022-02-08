Reetesh Gade moves on from Nature’s Basket

He has joined Absolute Barbecues as Chief Marketing Officer.
Reetesh Gade, head of marketing, Nature’s Basket (owned by RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group) has moved on. He has joined Absolute Barbecues as CMO. Started in 2013, Absolute Barbecues is a buffet restaurant chain headquartered in Hyderabad, India. The chain currently has 50 outlets in India and Dubai.
Gade comes with over 18 years of experience of working with top brands in food, fashion, home retail, media and entertainment industry.
In the past, he was associated with brands like Future Retail, Reliance Broadcast, Inox Leisure and Sony Pictures Entertainment.