Relaxo Footwears ropes in Sachin Chhabra as VP and Head of Marketing

Chhabra played a pivotal role at Adani Group-owned cement businesses ACC and Ambuja, where he served as head – marketing & capabilities. His contributions were substantial during this tenure, which extended from July 2020 to the point of Adani's acquisition. Prior to this, he held the position of head of brand marketing at ACC Cements, where his tenure spanned from July 2020 to October 2022.
Chhabra worked as the head of marketing & digital communications for a substantial duration, from January 2015 to July 2020 at Amway India. Beyond this, Chhabra's experience spans the realms of telecommunications and real estate. He has held positions at Airtel and DLF, contributing to their respective marketing landscapes. His expertise extends to media agencies as well, having worked with MediaCom and Zenith for a collective period of eight years.