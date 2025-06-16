Relaxo's Vice President – Marketing, Sachin Chhabra quits

Relaxo Footwears has announced the resignation of Sachin Chhabra, vice president – marketing. His resignation, submitted on June 16, 2025, will be effective from September 15, 2025.

The company made this disclosure as required by SEBI regulations for reporting changes in senior management.

Sachin Chhabra joined Relaxo as VP and head of marketing in August 2023, bringing with him a wealth of experience from various marketing leadership roles, including at Adani Group (ACC & Ambuja), Amway India, Bharti Airtel, and DLF. During his tenure, he was involved in the company's brand and growth strategies, focusing on enhancing marketing effectiveness and consumer connection for Relaxo's diverse portfolio of brands such as Relaxo, Sparx, Flite, and Bahamas.

The company has not yet announced a successor for the vice president – marketing role.