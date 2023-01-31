Reliance Brands ropes in Dean Gomes as Marketing Head for Superdry

Previously, he was with Monster Energy as Head Of Marketing.
Reliance Brands has recently appointed Dean Gomes as new marketing head for its premium casual clothing brand, Superdry in India. Dean Gomes comes from Monster Energy, the energy drink brand, where he was leading marketing for around 3 years. Gomes posted about this update in his LinkedIn profile.
An experienced sales & marketing professional with over 15 years experience in the sports and lifestyle industry. Gomes has pursued his Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the University of London International Programmes. In the past, he has also worked with Adidas for around 7 years, Globosport, Total Sports Asia and DHL.