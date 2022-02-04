Reliance Jio ropes in Akila Jayaraman as Head Of Sales Strategy

Reliance Jio has recently appointed Akila Jayaraman as sales strategy head. She will work towards building the narrative on Jio platforms to make it a leading digital media advertising platform. Jayaraman joins the leading cellular network company from the advertising agency, Cheil India, where she worked as vice president for more than a year, where she led a team of 40+ digital first professionals towards enhancing the digital media, data and technology capabilities for Samsung in India across product categories - mobiles, wearable & consumer electronics.