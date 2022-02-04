Reliance Jio ropes in Akila Jayaraman as Head Of Sales Strategy

Previously, she was the Vice President at Cheil India.
Reliance Jio has recently appointed Akila Jayaraman as sales strategy head. She will work towards building the narrative on Jio platforms to make it a leading digital media advertising platform. Jayaraman joins the leading cellular network company from the advertising agency, Cheil India, where she worked as vice president for more than a year, where she led a team of 40+ digital first professionals towards enhancing the digital media, data and technology capabilities for Samsung in India across product categories - mobiles, wearable & consumer electronics.
In her previous roles, she has worked with Essence as associate vice president for more than 3 years and Madhouse for around 2 years as director - performance marketing and was instrumental in building Madhouse's mobile performance marketing practice as well as their marketing insights division.
In the past, Akila has also worked with Comviva Technologies as Head - Sales & Business Development for Bharti Airtel, Ericsson India and Feedback Business Consulting.