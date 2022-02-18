Reliance Jio's Errol Marquis moves on from the company

He was heading digital marketing and brand communication at Reliance Jio.
Errol Marquis, who was the head of digital marketing and brand communications at Reliance Jio has decided to moved on from the company after a 6 year stint. He announced this via LinkedIn post.
"I feel very proud to have been a part of Jio success and seeing the company grow into a market leader in the Digital & Telecom space. A big thank you to my partners & vendors, lots of respect to my colleagues but most of all gratitude to all of you, who have been with me during this incredible journey from the launch till date" : said Errol.
His next move is still unknown.
Marquis has 20+ years of experience and has worked with big brands across Telecom, FMCG, Banking & Finance domain.
Previously, Marquis was with Vigilante Communication as business head - account management for more than 3 years. In the past, he has also worked with Vodafone India, United Spirits, Ogilvy & Mather, Rediffusion and Triton Communications.