Reliance Jio's Errol Marquis moves on from the company

Errol Marquis, who was the head of digital marketing and brand communications at Reliance Jio has decided to moved on from the company after a 6 year stint. He announced this via LinkedIn post.

"I feel very proud to have been a part of Jio success and seeing the company grow into a market leader in the Digital & Telecom space. A big thank you to my partners & vendors, lots of respect to my colleagues but most of all gratitude to all of you, who have been with me during this incredible journey from the launch till date" : said Errol.

His next move is still unknown.