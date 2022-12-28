Reliance Retail appoints Prajakta Rathe as Deputy General Manager for beauty vertical

Reliance Retail has recently appointed Prajakta Rathe from Good Glamm Group as deputy general manager. She will be heading growth marketing for its beauty vertical. Rathe worked with Good Glamm Group as AVP, digital marketing for MyGlamm and was leading paid marketing growth avenues for MyGlamm, BabyChakra, St. Botanica, MomsCo., Sirona & Organic Harvest. She posted about this update on her LinkedIn profile.