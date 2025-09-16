Renault appoints Sandeep Bhambra, Dr. Vikraman V in India leadership roles

Renault Group India has announced two senior appointments to sharpen its design and engineering capabilities, further cementing India’s role as a global hub for the French automaker.

Sandeep Bhambra has been named Head of Renault Design Centre India (RDCI) while continuing as Chief Designer Advanced Renault. Reporting to Laurens van den Acker, Chief Design Officer, Renault Group, Bhambra will lead design strategies for future portfolios rooted in Renault’s DNA. Since 2021, he has spearheaded Advanced Design and Concept Cars in France, delivering projects such as the Renault 5 Turbo 3E, 4EVER Trophy, Scenic Vision, and Filante Record 2025. His earlier stints include Peugeot and Tata Motors.

Dr. Vikraman V joins as Chief of Renault Engineering at Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India (RNTBCI), Chennai. He brings nearly two decades of experience at Mahindra & Mahindra, with expertise spanning EV and ICE platforms. A PhD from IIT Madras, he will drive engineering excellence to support Renault’s global transformation and India’s R&D expansion.

Stéphane Deblaise, CEO, Renault Group India, called the appointments “a transformative moment,” adding: “India is rapidly emerging as a global epicentre for automotive innovation. Sandeep’s creative leadership will elevate our design identity, while Vikraman’s engineering depth will drive cutting-edge mobility solutions. Together, they will help position India not just as a contributor, but as a creator of Renault’s future.”

To reflect its expanded mandate, the Renault Design Centre Chennai has now been renamed Renault Design Centre India, underscoring the country’s central role in the brand’s global roadmap.