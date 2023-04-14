Renault India appoints Nabeel A Khan as director & head of Public Affairs, Communication, and CSR

Prior to this, Khan was the founding editor and chief manager of Economic Times Auto (ET Auto).
Renault India has appointed Nabeel A. Khan as the director & head of Public Affairs, Communication, and CSR. Nabeel A. Khan, a media & communications professional with over 15 years of experience, will oversee all internal and external communication and CSR strategies for Renault India and will play an important part in further strengthening Renault’s brand image in India.
In his new role, Khan will engage closely with the industry bodies and policymakers, in managing long-term policy risks and opportunities to shape public policy decisions for sustainable, responsible business growth of the company, enabling the ease of doing business.
Nabeel will work closely with the company’s leadership team in India and France to promote the company’s global brand, vision, and mission.
Throughout his career, he has written extensively on the economy, policies, Indian politics, automotive, and corporates, and has spent the last decade covering the automotive and allied industries, as well as the policies that surround them, on a global scale.