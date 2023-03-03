Renault Nissan Automotive India appoints Sukanya Ramanujan as General Manager Communications

She will be based at the RNAIPL plant in Chennai and will report to and support Naraayan Kannan.
Renault Nissan India Automotive India has appointed Sukanya Ramanujan as General Manager Communications effective 30 January 2023. In her new assignment, she will lead communications for Renault Nissan Automotive India (RNAIPL) and will collaborate closely with the management team at the plant. She will be based at the RNAIPL plant in Chennai and will report to and support Naraayan Kannan, director communications, Nissan Motor India.
Sukanya led public relations, crisis communications, internal and social media communications for over six years at Emirates Airline, Dubai, working on business divisions including cargo, engineering, flight operations, as well as several international passenger markets.
Keerthi Prakash, MD, RNAIPL, commented, “We are happy to have Sukanya on board. Sukanya is an incredible asset to our team owing to her extensive communications expertise. I look forward to working together to achieve our goals of strengthening internal and external communications at RNAIPL. I wish Sukanya every success in her new role.”
Sukanya Ramanujan as general manager communications, RNAIPL, said, “I am honored to be a part of the RNAIPL family. The Renault Nissan Alliance recently announced their plans for new investment and product development in India and I’m looking forward to contributing to this long-term vision as well as supporting the company’s transition to carbon-neutral manufacturing.”
An integrated communications professional with over a decade and a half of experience across corporate and international government agencies, Sukanya has worked for several international government agencies in India including the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Australia), Foreign and Commonwealth Office (UK), and the Indo French Cultural Centre in Public Diplomacy focusing on Public Diplomacy and external communications. She has also worked for organizations such as KPMG and Michelin.
Sukanya has an MA in European Studies from the University of Bath, UK, and also holds a PGDBM from Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Chennai. She is multi-lingual, being fluent in English, Tamil and French along with intermediate proficiency in Hindi and Spanish.