Reneta Kripalani joins InMobi as Global Head of Marketing Communications, Consumer & D2C

Reneta Kripalani has joined InMobi as the global head of marketing communications for consumer and D2C. Prior to this, Kripalani was working with Z47 (fka Matrix Partners India) as vice president of marketing.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Kripalani is brand marketing professional with 15 years of experience in steering both B2B and B2C brands across mass, premium, and super-premium sectors. Her expertise lies in building purpose-driven brands and executing innovative, data-driven marketing strategies.

Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations such as Purplle.com, Network18 Media & Investments, Think Events, Unilever, Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide, Bennett Coleman and Co., and Encompass Events.