RepIndia announces promotions for Senior Leadership Team

Commenting on the new developments, Archit Chenoy – CEO, RepIndia, said: “When we think of the strides that we have made over the last few years, it is impossible to not mention the efforts and dedication of our senior leadership team led ably by Nazneen, Nikhil and Neel. For us, they exemplify everything that RepIndia stands for: the energy, the passion, the creative spark and, above all else, the humility and professionalism. I would like to extend my congratulations to them all! We have no doubt that all three will continue to brilliantly represent RepIndia and shine in their new roles.”