RepIndia appoints Guru Mishra as Vice President, Media

Digital agency RepIndia has announced the appointment of Guru Mishra as Vice President – Media. Guru Mishra comes with over 12 years of extensive industry experience in multiple strategic roles. He is also a previous winner of the Social Samosa 40 Under 40 award as well as the Innovation Champion 2016 - DAN India (Dentsu Aegis Network). In 2015-16, Guru was recognised as an Innovation Champion from Dentsu India in Singapore. As such, he has over 10 media and individual awards under his belt, including key metals such as Abbys Silver and Internationalist Gold 2016. Notably, Business World honoured him with India’s Top Digital Planner award in 2016.