RepIndia appoints Ipsita Kuthiala as Senior Account Director – Client Strategy

On joining RepIndia, Ipsita commented, I am thrilled to join the leadership team at RepIndia and excited to lead the client servicing team that has spearheaded across regions in the past year. The last two years have been one of constant change across the world and the way consumers interact with brands has evolved. In my new role, I look forward to moving the needle alongside the team by creating insightful & data-driven strategies that will help us deliver end-to-end marketing solutions for our clients.