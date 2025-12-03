RepIndia, a digital communications firm, has announced the appointment of Yash Bhatt as account director in its online reputation management (ORM) vertical. With over 14 years of extensive experienceacross customer service, digital brand experience, and online reputation management, Yash strengthens RepIndia’s leadership bench as the agency continues to scale its ORM capabilities.

Prior to joining RepIndia, Yash was associated with Games24x7, where he played a pivotal role in shaping and leading the organisation’s digital customer experience strategy, driving deeper engagement and reinforcing brand trust across platforms.

In his new role at RepIndia, Yash will focus on driving excellence across client mandates by building stronger listening frameworks and advancing the agency’s ORM capabilities in line with the evolving expectations of consumers and brands. He will also be instrumental in fortifying RepIndia’s social intelligence practice, refining response management, and shaping customer experience-led reputation strategies and advancing the firm's vision to become one of the most valued ORM and strategic communications partners.

Speaking on his appointment, Yash Bhatt said: “RepIndia has built its reputation on clarity, consistency, and a deep understanding of how brands live online. That’s what drew me in. The agency’s independence allows it to move fast, think boldly, and craft solutions that actually matter to consumers. Stepping into the ORM vertical here feels like the right place to push what customer experience can look like. I’m looking forward to strengthening how brands listen, respond, and build trust in a digital world that changes every day.”

Archit Chenoy, CEO, RepIndia, commented: “Yash joins RepIndia at an exciting moment in our ORM journey. His depth of experience in social intelligence and crisis + response management will be integral as we scale our capabilities and deliver greater value to our clients. We’re delighted to welcome him to the team.”

RepIndia continues to build a future-ready, data-led, and experience-driven ORM practice, and Yash’s appointment further reinforces the agency’s commitment to elevating digital reputation and customer experience management.