Repindia promotes Archit Chenoy promoted to CEO

Reflecting on his appointment Archit Chenoy said, “It is my greatest honour to step into this role. We have meticulously built, brick by brick, the greatest culture here at RepIndia with the broadest capabilities - enabling us to grow steadily but with stability. Building further on our success is a challenge I frankly look forward to. I am passionate in placing our clients and our people at the centre of everything we do and continue to drive RepIndia’s momentum. The bar set by Ayesha is high no doubt, and filling her shoes will be no easy feat, yet it is one I accept with confidence, determination and ambition and I cannot thank her and our team enough for the faith they have placed in me.”