Mishra has over 16 years of experience in integrated media buying and planning.
RepIndia promotes Guru Mishra to senior vice president - digital media and buying. He has joined RepIndia in 2021 and has since been steering its media vertical.
RepIndia took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Mishra's leadership is characterised by a focus on innovation and performance.
Under Mishra's leadership his team have developed media strategies that adapt to the changing marketing landscape, working across platforms such as Meta, Google, and various digital marketing channels, including performance marketing and influencer marketing.