RepIndia welcomes back Neelanjan Dasgupta as Creative Director

In his second stint, Neelanjan will now be spearheading an exciting new phase of growth for the agency, its partners and clients from a holistic level.
RepIndia, has announced the re-appointment of Neelanjan Dasgupta as Creative Director – Brand Strategy (Copy). This move is a nod to the agency’s impressive work culture and strong team spirit which often sees it welcoming former employees back to the fold with open arms.
Holding a Masters in Journalism & Mass Communication and a Bachelors – Economics, Neelanjan returns to RepIndia, having spent three memorable years at the agency previously and contributing significantly to its rise to the top. In his one year away from the agency, Neel served as the head of copy & content at Mumbai-based PivotRoots, and led a team of writers and planners to provide creative strategies to brands covering industries such as banking & insurance, travel & tourism, F&B, pharma to technology. He also spearheaded pitches and liaised with brand managers to chart out effective ROI-led brand strategies and boost business development.
Additionally, Neel also worked closely with the SEO, media and performance teams to bring out the best execution plans for ideas that help brands strengthen their credibility and sales. His multi-faceted experience and multi-award-winning track record with RepIndia will see him in a more versatile and holistic creative leadership role this time.
In light of his new role, Neelanjan said, “The nature of advertising content is forever transforming in the face of changing consumer behaviour coupled with the current business landscape. It’s exciting to be in the thick of that transformation with RepIndia and to be joining a team that has always been imaginative, audacious, and fun. I am looking forward to collaborating and delivering valuable experiences for brands and building a strong relationship with our partners and clients.”
Nazneen Joshi, vice president- brand strategy at RepIndia also spoke about the latest appointment “Neelanjan was such a core member to the team when we set out to build RepIndia Bombay 1.0, from mentoring juniors, conceptualizing award winning campaigns or setting precedent for what true leadership truly looks like--to such an extent that his absence was rightfully felt in the last year. That being said, observing first hand how his technical experience at Pivot Roots has shaped him as a thinker, a creative mind and a leader has been inspirational. I could not be more appreciative of welcoming Neel back to the fold as we further build RepIndia Bombay. He has and always will be an integral part of everything we do here.”