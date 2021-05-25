RepIndia welcomes back Neelanjan Dasgupta as Creative Director

Nazneen Joshi, vice president- brand strategy at RepIndia also spoke about the latest appointment “Neelanjan was such a core member to the team when we set out to build RepIndia Bombay 1.0, from mentoring juniors, conceptualizing award winning campaigns or setting precedent for what true leadership truly looks like--to such an extent that his absence was rightfully felt in the last year. That being said, observing first hand how his technical experience at Pivot Roots has shaped him as a thinker, a creative mind and a leader has been inspirational. I could not be more appreciative of welcoming Neel back to the fold as we further build RepIndia Bombay. He has and always will be an integral part of everything we do here.”